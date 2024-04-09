100th ARW fuels 48th FW F-35s, conducts KC-135 low-level training

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Marcus Hudson, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, uses the Real Time Information into the Cockpit (RTIC) system before refueling operations over the North Sea, April 10, 2024. Hudson used the RTIC to message the receivers before they approached the tanker for aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell) (This photo has been edited for operational security)

