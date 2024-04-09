Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW fuels 48th FW F-35s, conducts KC-135 low-level training

    100th ARW fuels 48th FW F-35s, conducts KC-135 low-level training

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Marcus Hudson, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, uses the Real Time Information into the Cockpit (RTIC) system before refueling operations over the North Sea, April 10, 2024. Hudson used the RTIC to message the receivers before they approached the tanker for aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell) (This photo has been edited for operational security)

    This work, 100th ARW fuels 48th FW F-35s, conducts KC-135 low-level training [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

