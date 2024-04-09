A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II from the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, during aerial refueling operations over the North Sea, April 10, 2024. The F-35 provides next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness, and reduced vulnerability for the U.S. and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 05:47 Photo ID: 8336183 VIRIN: 240410-F-XA271-1247 Resolution: 6859x4573 Size: 11.1 MB Location: NORTH SEA Web Views: 13 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW fuels 48th FW F-35s, conducts KC-135 low-level training [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.