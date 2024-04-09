15th Wing enables rapid global mobility for Agile Reaper 24-1

Tech. Sgt. Chris Taylor, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron contingency support team operations section chief, guides a forklift with cargo during Agile Reaper 24-1 in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 11, 2024. AR 24-1 demonstrates the 11th Air Force ability to operate as a cohesive team focusing on the skills needed to optimize wartime operational mission generation. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

