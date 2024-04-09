15th Wing enables rapid global mobility for Agile Reaper 24-1

embers of the 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform routine oil services on a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 11, 2024. AR 24-1 in Saipan stressed mission capabilities of Team Hickam personnel so they can better respond to challenges in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

