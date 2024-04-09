Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing enables rapid global mobility for Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 4 of 8]

    15th Wing enables rapid global mobility for Agile Reaper 24-1

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Stephen Eckardt, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, plugs a generator into a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 11, 2024. AR 24-1 demonstrates the 11th Air Force ability to operate as a cohesive team focusing on the skills needed to optimize wartime operational mission generation. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 21:17
    Photo ID: 8335792
    VIRIN: 240410-F-NW874-1060
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: MP
    TAGS

    C-17
    ACE
    Saipan
    Agile Reaper
    15th Maintenance

