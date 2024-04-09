A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron participates in Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 11, 2024. AR 24-1 in Saipan stressed mission capabilities of Team Hickam personnel so they can better respond to challenges in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 21:17
|Photo ID:
|8335789
|VIRIN:
|240410-F-NW874-1018
|Resolution:
|5941x3961
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|MP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th Wing enables rapid global mobility for Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
