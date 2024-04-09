15th Wing enables rapid global mobility for Agile Reaper 24-1

Team Hickam members load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III as part of Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 11, 2024. Airmen were able to establish a barebone base allowing airlift operations for C-17 Globemasters III within an austere environment in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

