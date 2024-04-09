Army engineers construct new lodge in Daegu, South Korea

Sungmin "Sonny" Kim, Southern Resident Office Engineer, U.S Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, briefs Mr. Jose Sanchez, regional business director, USACE Pacific Ocean Division, during a tour of the Army lodge under construction on Camp Walker, South Korea. When complete, the lodge will hold 79 rooms, 47 of which are family suites and 32 extended-stay guest rooms. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

