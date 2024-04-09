Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army engineers construct new lodge in Daegu, South Korea [Image 5 of 6]

    Army engineers construct new lodge in Daegu, South Korea

    CAMP WALKER, SOUTH KOREA

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Sungmin "Sonny" Kim, Southern Resident Office Engineer, U.S Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, briefs Mr. Jose Sanchez, regional business director, USACE Pacific Ocean Division, during a tour of the Army lodge under construction on Camp Walker, South Korea. When complete, the lodge will hold 79 rooms, 47 of which are family suites and 32 extended-stay guest rooms. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 21:11
    Photo ID: 8335787
    VIRIN: 240403-A-QR280-1017
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 7.42 MB
    Location: CAMP WALKER, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army engineers construct new lodge in Daegu, South Korea [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army engineers construct new lodge in Daegu, South Korea
    Army engineers construct new lodge in Daegu, South Korea
    Army engineers construct new lodge in Daegu, South Korea
    Army engineers construct new lodge in Daegu, South Korea
    Army engineers construct new lodge in Daegu, South Korea
    Army engineers construct new lodge in Daegu, South Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    PCS
    quality of life
    USACE FED
    Army lodge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT