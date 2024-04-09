Col. Heather Levy, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District discusses an Army lodge project with Mr. Jose Sanchez, regional business director, USACE Pacific Ocean Division, during a site visit on Camp Walker, South Korea. When complete, the lodge will hold 79 rooms, 47 of which are family suites and 32 extended-stay guest rooms. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 21:11
|Photo ID:
|8335788
|VIRIN:
|240403-A-QR280-1040
|Resolution:
|3858x2574
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|CAMP WALKER, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers construct new lodge in Daegu, South Korea [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT