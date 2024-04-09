Col. Heather Levy, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District discusses an Army lodge project with Mr. Jose Sanchez, regional business director, USACE Pacific Ocean Division, during a site visit on Camp Walker, South Korea. When complete, the lodge will hold 79 rooms, 47 of which are family suites and 32 extended-stay guest rooms. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 21:11 Photo ID: 8335788 VIRIN: 240403-A-QR280-1040 Resolution: 3858x2574 Size: 1.39 MB Location: CAMP WALKER, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army engineers construct new lodge in Daegu, South Korea [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.