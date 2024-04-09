Col. Heather Levy, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, briefs Mr. Jose Sanchez, regional business director, USACE Pacific Ocean Division, on an Army lodge under construction on Camp Walker, South Korea. When complete, the lodge will hold 79 rooms, 47 of which are family suites and 32 extended-stay guest rooms. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 21:11
|Photo ID:
|8335786
|VIRIN:
|240403-A-QR280-1011
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|7.51 MB
|Location:
|CAMP WALKER, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers construct new lodge in Daegu, South Korea [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT