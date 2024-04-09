Mr. Chi, Yonghae (left), civil engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Far East District, is working with the contractor to complete the "red zone" of the Army lodge project on Camp Walker, South Korea. Mr. Jose Sanchez, regional business director, USACE Pacific Ocean Division, toured the project on April 2, 2024. When complete, the lodge will hold 79 rooms, 47 of which are family suites and 32 extended-stay guest rooms. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 21:11 Photo ID: 8335785 VIRIN: 240403-A-QR280-1007 Resolution: 4496x3000 Size: 7.82 MB Location: CAMP WALKER, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army engineers construct new lodge in Daegu, South Korea [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.