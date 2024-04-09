Mr. Chi, Yonghae (left), civil engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Far East District, is working with the contractor to complete the "red zone" of the Army lodge project on Camp Walker, South Korea. Mr. Jose Sanchez, regional business director, USACE Pacific Ocean Division, toured the project on April 2, 2024. When complete, the lodge will hold 79 rooms, 47 of which are family suites and 32 extended-stay guest rooms. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 21:11
|Photo ID:
|8335785
|VIRIN:
|240403-A-QR280-1007
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|7.82 MB
|Location:
|CAMP WALKER, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers construct new lodge in Daegu, South Korea [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
