Safety is not a priority for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District. Priorities change. Safety is our core value. The district's safety office teams with staff to review workplans, processes and practices to reduce hazard exposures in office, industrial and construction workplaces, including this Army lodge project at Camp Walker, South Korea. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 Location: CAMP WALKER, KR Army engineers construct new lodge in Daegu, South Korea