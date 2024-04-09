Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis KC-46 simulators near completion [Image 7 of 8]

    Travis KC-46 simulators near completion

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Randall Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    James Strong, Flight Safety International-Defense KC-46A Pegasus instructor pilot, demonstrates the Pilot Part Task Trainer at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 3, 2024. The PilPTT is a multiple touchscreen flight deck simulator that is used to build muscle memory and teach procedures early in training for both pilots and maintenance personnel. The 60th Operations Support Squadron plans to begin training aircrews using all KC-46 simulator components starting May 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Randall Couch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 19:07
    Photo ID: 8335667
    VIRIN: 240403-F-PH596-1058
    Resolution: 7954x5303
    Size: 23.09 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis KC-46 simulators near completion [Image 8 of 8], by Randall Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Travis KC-46 simulators near completion
    Travis KC-46 simulators near completion
    Travis KC-46 simulators near completion
    Travis KC-46 simulators near completion
    Travis KC-46 simulators near completion
    Travis KC-46 simulators near completion
    Travis KC-46 simulators near completion
    Travis KC-46 simulators near completion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Flight Training

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    Randall Couch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT