Travis KC-46 simulators near completion

James Strong, Flight Safety International-Defense KC-46A Pegasus instructor pilot, demonstrates the Pilot Part Task Trainer at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 3, 2024. The PilPTT is a multiple touchscreen flight deck simulator that is used to build muscle memory and teach procedures early in training for both pilots and maintenance personnel. The 60th Operations Support Squadron plans to begin training aircrews using all KC-46 simulator components starting May 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Randall Couch)

Date Taken: 04.03.2024
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US