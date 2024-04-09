Travis KC-46 simulators near completion

Steve Edmundson, Flight Safety International-Defense aerial port team member drives a K-Loader into position for loading cargo onto the KC-46A Pegasus Fuselage Trainer at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 3, 2024. The FuT is the cargo bay simulator used to train boom operators on KC-46 loading, unloading, and cargo tie-down procedures. The 60th Operations Support Squadron plans to begin training aircrews using all KC-46 simulator components starting May 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Randall Couch)

