    Travis KC-46 simulators near completion [Image 5 of 8]

    Travis KC-46 simulators near completion

    TRAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Randall Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Steve Edmundson, Flight Safety International-Defense aerial port team member drives a K-Loader into position for loading cargo onto the KC-46A Pegasus Fuselage Trainer at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 3, 2024. The FuT is the cargo bay simulator used to train boom operators on KC-46 loading, unloading, and cargo tie-down procedures. The 60th Operations Support Squadron plans to begin training aircrews using all KC-46 simulator components starting May 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Randall Couch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 19:07
    Photo ID: 8335663
    VIRIN: 240403-F-PH596-1040
    Resolution: 8017x5345
    Size: 18.72 MB
    Location: TRAVIS, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Flight Training

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    Randall Couch

