    Travis KC-46 simulators near completion [Image 8 of 8]

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Randall Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Jason Margolin, seated, 60th Operations Support Squadron KC-10 Extender and KC-46A Pegasus Simulator Aircrew Training contracting officer representative, demonstrates an aerial refueling operation training scenario using the Boom Operations Training Simulator, while Jamie Morton, Flight Safety International-Defense instructor boom operator, provides guidance at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 3, 2024. The squadron plans to begin training aircrews using all KC-46 simulator components starting May 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Randall Couch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 19:07
    Photo ID: 8335668
    VIRIN: 240410-F-PH596-1083
    Resolution: 4558x6837
    Size: 19.37 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis KC-46 simulators near completion [Image 8 of 8], by Randall Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Flight Training

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    Randall Couch

