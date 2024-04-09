Jason Margolin, seated, 60th Operations Support Squadron KC-10 Extender and KC-46A Pegasus Simulator Aircrew Training contracting officer representative, demonstrates an aerial refueling operation training scenario using the Boom Operations Training Simulator, while Jamie Morton, Flight Safety International-Defense instructor boom operator, provides guidance at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 3, 2024. The squadron plans to begin training aircrews using all KC-46 simulator components starting May 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Randall Couch)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 19:07
|Photo ID:
|8335668
|VIRIN:
|240410-F-PH596-1083
|Resolution:
|4558x6837
|Size:
|19.37 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis KC-46 simulators near completion [Image 8 of 8], by Randall Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
