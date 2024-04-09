Travis KC-46 simulators near completion

Jason Margolin, seated, 60th Operations Support Squadron KC-10 Extender and KC-46A Pegasus Simulator Aircrew Training contracting officer representative, demonstrates an aerial refueling operation training scenario using the Boom Operations Training Simulator, while Jamie Morton, Flight Safety International-Defense instructor boom operator, provides guidance at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 3, 2024. The squadron plans to begin training aircrews using all KC-46 simulator components starting May 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Randall Couch)

