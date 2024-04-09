Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis KC-46 simulators near completion [Image 6 of 8]

    Travis KC-46 simulators near completion

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Randall Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Jason Margolin, 60th Operations Support Squadron KC-10 Extender and KC-46A Pegasus Simulator Aircrew Training contracting officer representative, demonstrates an aerial refueling operation training scenario using the Boom Operations Training simulator at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 3, 2024. The squadron plans to begin training aircrews using all KC-46 simulator components starting May 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Randall Couch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 19:07
    Photo ID: 8335665
    VIRIN: 240410-F-PH596-1075
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 26.59 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis KC-46 simulators near completion [Image 8 of 8], by Randall Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Travis KC-46 simulators near completion
    Travis KC-46 simulators near completion
    Travis KC-46 simulators near completion
    Travis KC-46 simulators near completion
    Travis KC-46 simulators near completion
    Travis KC-46 simulators near completion
    Travis KC-46 simulators near completion
    Travis KC-46 simulators near completion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Flight Training

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    Randall Couch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT