The inside of the Flight Safety International- Defense KC-46A Pegasus Fuselage Trainer at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 3, 2024. The FuT is the cargo bay simulator used to train boom operators on KC-46 loading, unloading, and cargo tie-down procedures. The 60th Operations Support Squadron plans to begin training aircrews using all KC-46 simulator components starting May 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Randall Couch)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 19:07
|Photo ID:
|8335661
|VIRIN:
|240403-F-PH596-1016
|Resolution:
|7439x4959
|Size:
|16.96 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis KC-46 simulators near completion [Image 8 of 8], by Randall Couch, identified by DVIDS
