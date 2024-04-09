Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kingsley Field Civic Leader Flight [Image 8 of 8]

    Kingsley Field Civic Leader Flight

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    173rd Fighter Wing leadership and a group of local civic leaders prepare to board a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 141st Refueling Wing April 45, 2024 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. This was an opportunity for the civic leaders to view F-15s form Kingsley Field and F-35s from Luke Air Force Base refuel inflight and develop a better understanding of their missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Photo ID: 8335468
    VIRIN: 240405-Z-NV612-1003
    Resolution: 5650x3759
    Size: 15.27 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kingsley Field Civic Leader Flight [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

