    Local civic leaders fly with Team Kingsley [Image 4 of 8]

    Local civic leaders fly with Team Kingsley

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Nikki Jackson 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    Randy Cox, Klamath County Economic Development Association executive director, takes a selfie during a flight in a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 141st Air Refueling Wing out of Spokane, Wash. during a civic leader flight from Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon April 7, 2024. This was an opportunity for the civic leaders to view F-15s form Kingsley Field and F-35s from Luke Air Force Base refuel inflight and develop a better understanding of their missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Nikki Jackson)

    Air National Guard
    Refueling
    KC-135
    Civic Leader

