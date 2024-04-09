Abbie McClung, Klamath Falls City Councilor, and Matthew Gray, Kingsley Field Fire Department, lay in the boom operator seats during a flight in a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 141st Air Refueling Wing out of Spokane, Wash. during a civic leader flight from Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon April 7, 2024. This was an opportunity for the civic leaders to view F-15s form Kingsley Field and F-35s from Luke Air Force Base refuel inflight and develop a better understanding of their missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Nikki Jackson)
Local civic leaders fly with Team Kingsley
