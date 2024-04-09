A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, refuels from a KC-135 Stratotanker form the 141st Refueling Wing during a training mission out of Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon April 7, 2025. This was an opportunity for the civic leaders to view F-15s form Kingsley Field and F-35s from Luke Air Force Base refuel inflight and develop a better understanding of their missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Nikki Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 17:06
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
This work, Local civic leaders fly with Team Kingsley [Image 8 of 8], by Lt. Col. Nikki Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Local civic leaders fly with Team Kingsley
