A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, refuels from a KC-135 Stratotanker form the 141st Refueling Wing during a training mission out of Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon April 7, 2025. This was an opportunity for the civic leaders to view F-15s form Kingsley Field and F-35s from Luke Air Force Base refuel inflight and develop a better understanding of their missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Nikki Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 17:06 Photo ID: 8335458 VIRIN: 240407-Z-MP401-1010 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.06 MB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local civic leaders fly with Team Kingsley [Image 8 of 8], by Lt. Col. Nikki Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.