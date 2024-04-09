Kingsley Field Civic Leader Flight

Local civic leader, Glen Szymoniak, Klamath County School District superintendent, shows of his hand of cards during a quick card game while waiting to take off for a flight in a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 141st Refueling Wing April 45, 2024 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. This was an opportunity for the civic leaders to view F-15s form Kingsley Field and F-35s from Luke Air Force Base refuel inflight and develop a better understanding of their missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

