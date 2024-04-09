FARP Rodeo 2024 Day Three

Participants of the Forward Area Refueling Point Rodeo prepare the fuel line for the event at North Auxiliary Field, South Carolina, April 4, 2024. Using FARPs capability to refuel aircraft in remote locations, the C-17 Globemaster III is able to support global access, furthering Agile Combat Employment in potentially contested environments worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser)

Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Location: NORTH AUXILIARY FIELD, SC, US