FARP Rodeo 2024 Day Three

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Love, 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Forward Area Refueling Point team chief, returns into the U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during the FARP Rodeo at North Auxiliary Field, South Carolina, April 4, 2024. The FARP's mission is to hot refuel, refueling while the aircrafts' engines are operating, from a transport aircraft, such as a C-17 Globemaster III, to a receiver aircraft, under the cover of darkness in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser)

