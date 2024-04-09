FARP Rodeo 2024 Day Three

Participants of the Forward Area Refueling Point Rodeo prepare to refuel a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk at North Auxiliary Field, South Carolina, April 4, 2024. FARP involves direct refueling from a C-17 Globemaster III to a receiver aircraft allowing for small footprint operations in austere environments, enabling airpower projection anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser)

