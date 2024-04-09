Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FARP Rodeo 2024 Day Three [Image 5 of 9]

    FARP Rodeo 2024 Day Three

    NORTH AUXILIARY FIELD, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Participants of the Forward Area Refueling Point Rodeo prepare to refuel a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk at North Auxiliary Field, South Carolina, April 4, 2024. FARP involves direct refueling from a C-17 Globemaster III to a receiver aircraft allowing for small footprint operations in austere environments, enabling airpower projection anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 21:59
    Photo ID: 8333664
    VIRIN: 240217-F-HQ463-1307
    Resolution: 2884x1919
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: NORTH AUXILIARY FIELD, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FARP Rodeo 2024 Day Three [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Katelyn Fankhauser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C17
    FARP
    Charleston
    1CTCS
    Global Access

