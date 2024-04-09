FARP Rodeo 2024 Day Three

Participants of the Forward Area Refueling Point Rodeo clear remaining fuel from the hose at North Auxiliary Field, South Carolina, April 4, 2024. By conducting FARP training, C-17 Globemaster III crews develop a greater agility and ability to quickly respond and provide global power projection under the cover of darkness in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser)
|04.04.2024
|04.10.2024 21:59
|8333666
|240217-F-HQ463-1393
|5189x3452
|9.62 MB
|NORTH AUXILIARY FIELD, SC, US
|3
|0
