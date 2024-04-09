FARP Rodeo 2024 Day Three

Participants of the Forward Area Refueling Point Rodeo prepare to finish the event at North Auxiliary Field, South Carolina, April 4, 2024. The FARP's mission is to hot refuel, refueling while the aircrafts' engines are operating, from a transport aircraft, such as a C-17 Globemaster III, to a receiver aircraft, under the cover of darkness in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser)

