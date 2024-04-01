YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 10, 2024) — Master-at-Arms 1st Class Sierra Urban poses for a photo with Master Chief Dennis W. Hunt, command master chief of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during a Meritorious Advancement Program promotion ceremony. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 00:28 Photo ID: 8331361 VIRIN: 240410-N-JT445-1018 Resolution: 7009x4678 Size: 1.39 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY’s MAP Promotion Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.