CFAY’s MAP Promotion Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 10, 2024) — Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Kimberly Fuentes poses for a photo with Master Chief Dennis W. Hunt, command master chief of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during a Meritorious Advancement Program promotion ceremony. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)
