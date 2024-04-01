Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY’s MAP Promotion Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    CFAY’s MAP Promotion Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 10, 2024) — Master Chief Dennis W. Hunt, command master chief of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), speaks to Master-at-Arms 1st Class Sierra Urban, left, and Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Kimberly Fuentes, right, during a promotion ceremony, advancing the two Sailors through the Meritorious Advancement Program to the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    This work, CFAY’s MAP Promotion Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    MAP
    Meritorious Advancement Program
    CFAY

