CFAY’s MAP Promotion Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 10, 2024) — Master-at-Arms 1st Class Sierra Urban, attached to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) security department, left, and Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Kimberly Fuentes, attached to CFAY’s Transient Personnel Unit, right, receive insignias of Petty Officer 1st Class during a Meritorious Advancement Program promotion ceremony. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

