CFAY’s MAP Promotion Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 10, 2024) — Master Chief Dennis W. Hunt, command master chief of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), speaks to Master-at-Arms 1st Class Sierra Urban, left, and Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Kimberly Fuentes, right, during a promotion ceremony, advancing the two Sailors through the Meritorious Advancement Program to the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

