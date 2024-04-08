Staff Sgt. Jon Norris, a drummer with the 10th Mountain Division Band entertains a crowd during the "Total Eclipse of the Park" event at Remington Park in Watertown, N.Y., April 8, 2024. The band's performance coincided with a rare total solar eclipse, creating a unique experience for attendees. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)
This work, Total Eclipse of the Park April 8, 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
