Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Total Eclipse of the Park April 8, 2024 [Image 4 of 7]

    Total Eclipse of the Park April 8, 2024

    WATERTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Andrew Fisher, a guitarist with the 10th Mountain Division Band belts out a tune during a performance at Remington Park in Watertown, N.Y., on April 8, 2024. The band's public concert is part of an ongoing community outreach program, fostering connections between Fort Drum and the surrounding North Country region. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 19:01
    Photo ID: 8328146
    VIRIN: 240408-A-RM492-8212
    Resolution: 6240x3719
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: WATERTOWN, NY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Total Eclipse of the Park April 8, 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Total Eclipse of the Park April 8, 2024
    Total Eclipse of the Park April 8, 2024
    Total Eclipse of the Park April 8, 2024
    Total Eclipse of the Park April 8, 2024
    Total Eclipse of the Park April 8, 2024
    Total Eclipse of the Park April 8, 2024
    Total Eclipse of the Park April 8, 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eclipse
    DIVARTY
    10MTNDIV
    10MTNDIVBand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT