Date Taken: 04.08.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 19:01 Photo ID: 8328148 VIRIN: 240408-A-RM492-1164 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 8.71 MB Location: WATERTOWN, NY, US

Web Views: 26 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Total Eclipse of the Park April 8, 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.