A total solar eclipse takes place at Watertown, NY. The eclipse lasted about two and a half hours, totality lasted for over 3 minutes. (US Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 19:01
|Photo ID:
|8328148
|VIRIN:
|240408-A-RM492-1164
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|8.71 MB
|Location:
|WATERTOWN, NY, US
|Web Views:
|26
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Total Eclipse of the Park April 8, 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
