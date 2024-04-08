Total Eclipse of the Park April 8, 2024

Staff Sgt. Logan Mills, a keys player with the 10th Mountain Division Band energizes the crowd with a lively performance at the "Total Eclipse of the Park" event in Watertown's Remington Park, N.Y., April 8, 2024. The band's upbeat tunes provided a festive atmosphere as attendees donned eclipse glasses to witness the rare celestial phenomenon. The 10th Mountain Division Band's participation highlights the Army's commitment to fostering positive relationships with local communities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

