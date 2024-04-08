Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Total Eclipse of the Park April 8, 2024 [Image 5 of 7]

    Total Eclipse of the Park April 8, 2024

    WATERTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Logan Mills, a keys player with the 10th Mountain Division Band energizes the crowd with a lively performance at the "Total Eclipse of the Park" event in Watertown's Remington Park, N.Y., April 8, 2024. The band's upbeat tunes provided a festive atmosphere as attendees donned eclipse glasses to witness the rare celestial phenomenon. The 10th Mountain Division Band's participation highlights the Army's commitment to fostering positive relationships with local communities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 19:01
    Photo ID: 8328147
    VIRIN: 240408-A-RM492-8713
    Resolution: 6105x3911
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: WATERTOWN, NY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Total Eclipse of the Park April 8, 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Total Eclipse of the Park April 8, 2024
    Total Eclipse of the Park April 8, 2024
    Total Eclipse of the Park April 8, 2024
    Total Eclipse of the Park April 8, 2024
    Total Eclipse of the Park April 8, 2024
    Total Eclipse of the Park April 8, 2024
    Total Eclipse of the Park April 8, 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eclipse
    DIVARTY
    10MTNDIV
    10MTNDIVBand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT