NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence

PENSACOLA, FL – Two high school girls play a game as they wait for their next event to begin at NJROTC Nationals, hosted on Naval Air Station Pensacola, April 5-6, 2024.



The event was hosted by Naval Service Training Command and was supported by personnel from Navy Recruiting Command and Naval Education Training Command. The event hosted over 1,000 NJROTC members and their instructors from schools nationwide, who contended in physical, academic, and drill competitions.





