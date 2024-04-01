Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex February Cost Effective Readiness

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, left, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, presents performance awards for cost-effective readiness to Joseph King, center, and Josh Scroggins, both with the 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group, during an event Feb. 21 at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. King and Scroggins enacted changes to a maintenance procedure for the F108 engine that resulted in an annual cost avoidance of more than $1.5 million. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

