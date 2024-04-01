TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — From left, Jeff Gazaway, Anthony Wright, Johnny Sires, Fransisco Silva, S. Blake Haley, Eddie Jones, and Johnny Sing, all working with the 76th Maintenance Support Group, receive performance awards for cost-effective readiness presented by Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, during an event Feb. 21 at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The team was recognized for implementing changes to the T9-Cannon test cell resulting in an annual cost avoidance of more than $4 million. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 09:22 Photo ID: 8326895 VIRIN: 240221-F-EX228-1001 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 2.02 MB Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex February Cost Effective Readiness [Image 4 of 4], by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.