Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex February Cost Effective Readiness

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — From left, Jeff Gazaway, Anthony Wright, Johnny Sires, Fransisco Silva, S. Blake Haley, Eddie Jones, and Johnny Sing, all working with the 76th Maintenance Support Group, receive performance awards for cost-effective readiness presented by Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, during an event Feb. 21 at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The team was recognized for implementing changes to the T9-Cannon test cell resulting in an annual cost avoidance of more than $4 million. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)
