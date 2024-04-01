Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex February Cost Effective Readiness

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Brayden White, left, a mechanical engineer in the 76th Commodities Maintenance Group, receives a performance award for cost-effective readiness presented by Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, during an event Feb. 21 at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. White, and others in the Reverse Engineering and Critical Tooling lab, internally produced 3D printed air-launch cruise missile models for use in wind tunnel testing for the B-52 Stratofortress aircraft resulting in an annual cost avoidance of more than $400,000. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US