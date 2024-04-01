Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex February Cost Effective Readiness

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Daniel Wilson, left, an aircraft mechanic with the 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group, receives a performance award for cost-effective readiness presented by Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, during an event Feb. 21 at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Wilson spearheaded an effort to develop a 3D model of an E-6 Mercury aircraft component for training on maintenance procedures leading to more training opportunities for mechanics and an annual cost-avoidance of more than $19,000. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)
