Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex February Cost Effective Readiness [Image 3 of 4]

    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex February Cost Effective Readiness

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Carter Denton 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Daniel Wilson, left, an aircraft mechanic with the 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group, receives a performance award for cost-effective readiness presented by Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, during an event Feb. 21 at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Wilson spearheaded an effort to develop a 3D model of an E-6 Mercury aircraft component for training on maintenance procedures leading to more training opportunities for mechanics and an annual cost-avoidance of more than $19,000. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 09:22
    Photo ID: 8326897
    VIRIN: 240221-F-EX228-1005
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex February Cost Effective Readiness [Image 4 of 4], by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex February Cost Effective Readiness
    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex February Cost Effective Readiness
    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex February Cost Effective Readiness
    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex February Cost Effective Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    awards
    savings
    readiness
    cost avoidance
    cost effective

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT