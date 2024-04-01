100 ARW supports 28th BW BTF mission

A U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., departs from a KC-135 Stratotanker from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, after receiving fuel over an undisclosed location, Feb. 29, 2024. Bomber Task Force missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command areas of operations to enable strategic access and integration with coalition forces in an effort to deter global conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

