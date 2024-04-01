U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeff Mayfield, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares to engage with a U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., as it approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, to receive fuel over an undisclosed location, Feb. 29, 2024. With a combination of permanent and allocated forces, the U.S. has adjusted its force posture in Europe to effectively defend its allies and partners as needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 05:58 Photo ID: 8326664 VIRIN: 240229-F-NR913-1213 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 480.01 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100 ARW supports 28th BW BTF mission [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.