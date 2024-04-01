Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100 ARW supports 28th BW BTF mission [Image 3 of 6]

    100 ARW supports 28th BW BTF mission

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeff Mayfield, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares to engage with a U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., as it approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, to receive fuel over an undisclosed location, Feb. 29, 2024. With a combination of permanent and allocated forces, the U.S. has adjusted its force posture in Europe to effectively defend its allies and partners as needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

