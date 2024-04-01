Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100 ARW supports 28th BW BTF mission [Image 1 of 6]

    100 ARW supports 28th BW BTF mission

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker sits on the flightline at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 29, 2024. The 100th ARW KC-135’s are a force multiplier that extend the reach of fighter, bomber and cargo aircraft across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 05:58
    Photo ID: 8326660
    VIRIN: 240229-F-NR913-1119
    Resolution: 5285x2973
    Size: 346.49 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    This work, 100 ARW supports 28th BW BTF mission [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

