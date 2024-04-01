A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker sits on the flightline at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 29, 2024. The 100th ARW KC-135’s are a force multiplier that extend the reach of fighter, bomber and cargo aircraft across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 05:58
|Photo ID:
|8326660
|VIRIN:
|240229-F-NR913-1119
|Resolution:
|5285x2973
|Size:
|346.49 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 100 ARW supports 28th BW BTF mission [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
