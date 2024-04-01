Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100 ARW supports 28th BW BTF mission [Image 5 of 6]

    100 ARW supports 28th BW BTF mission

    NORTH SEA

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., departs from a KC-135 Stratotanker from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, after receiving fuel over an undisclosed location, Feb. 29, 2024. Bomber Task Force missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command areas of operations to enable strategic access and integration with coalition forces in an effort to deter global conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 05:58
    VIRIN: 240229-F-NR913-1475
    Location: NORTH SEA
    This work, 100 ARW supports 28th BW BTF mission [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS

    100 ARW supports 28th BW BTF mission
    airmen
    excellence
    readiness

