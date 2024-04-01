U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Cos, left, and Capt. Rachel Mallets, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilots, perform pre-flight checklist at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 29, 2024. The aircraft was in route to refuel a B-1 Lancer in support of a bomber task force mission. BTF missions enhance regional security and are representative of the U.S.’ extended deterrent commitment to our allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 05:58
|Photo ID:
|8326663
|VIRIN:
|240229-F-NR913-1123
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|586.98 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 100 ARW supports 28th BW BTF mission [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
