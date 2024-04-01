Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100 ARW supports 28th BW BTF mission [Image 2 of 6]

    100 ARW supports 28th BW BTF mission

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Cos, left, and Capt. Rachel Mallets, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilots, perform pre-flight checklist at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 29, 2024. The aircraft was in route to refuel a B-1 Lancer in support of a bomber task force mission. BTF missions enhance regional security and are representative of the U.S.’ extended deterrent commitment to our allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

