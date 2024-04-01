U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Cos, left, and Capt. Rachel Mallets, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilots, perform pre-flight checklist at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 29, 2024. The aircraft was in route to refuel a B-1 Lancer in support of a bomber task force mission. BTF missions enhance regional security and are representative of the U.S.’ extended deterrent commitment to our allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 05:58 Photo ID: 8326663 VIRIN: 240229-F-NR913-1123 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 586.98 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100 ARW supports 28th BW BTF mission [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.