Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. (OH) Gary Lehman, chief of staff for State Defense Force-Ohio presents a safety award to Maj. (OH) Patrick Minnich, SDF, for his meritorious service at Col. Robert Haubrich Armory, Columbus, Ohio, April 6, 2024. Minnich was awarded for his contributions to the safety program and the physical safety improvements around the armory. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 11:57
    Photo ID: 8325609
    VIRIN: 060424-Z-CF712-1012
    Resolution: 4531x4340
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony
    State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony
    State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony
    State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony
    State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony
    State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Headquarters Company
    Ohio
    Award
    State Defence Force
    Civil Support Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT