State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony

Col. (OH) Gary Lehman, chief of staff for State Defense Force-Ohio presents a safety award to Maj. (OH) Patrick Minnich, SDF, for his meritorious service at Col. Robert Haubrich Armory, Columbus, Ohio, April 6, 2024. Minnich was awarded for his contributions to the safety program and the physical safety improvements around the armory. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

