Col. (OH) Gary Lehman, chief of staff for State Defense Force-Ohio presents a safety award to Cpt. (OH) Frank Uhelsky, SDF, for his meritorious service at Col. Robert Haubrich Armory, Columbus, Ohio, April 6, 2024. Uhelsky was awarded for his contributions to the safety program and the physical safety improvements around the armory. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 12:01 Photo ID: 8325605 VIRIN: 060424-Z-CF712-1008 Resolution: 4759x3613 Size: 1.6 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.