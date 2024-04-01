Staff Sgt. (OH) Thomas Perone, communications noncommissioned officer, 2nd Battalion Headquarters, works as a radio and communications operator at Col. Robert Haubrich Armory, Columbus, Ohio, April 6, 2024. Perone monitors radio traffic and reports all updates to his chain of command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2024 12:00
|Photo ID:
|8325606
|VIRIN:
|060424-Z-CF712-1009
|Resolution:
|5758x4480
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Hometown:
|TROY, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Michael Baumberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
