State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony

Staff Sgt. (OH) Thomas Perone, communications noncommissioned officer, 2nd Battalion Headquarters, works as a radio and communications operator at Col. Robert Haubrich Armory, Columbus, Ohio, April 6, 2024. Perone monitors radio traffic and reports all updates to his chain of command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

