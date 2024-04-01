State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony

Col. (OH) Deano L. McNeil (center), commander, 4th Civil Support and Sustainment Brigade, State Defense Force-Ohio hands out a safety award to Staff Sgt. (OH) John Shea (right), SDF, for his meritorious service at Col. Robert Haubrich Armory, Columbus, Ohio, April 6, 2024. Shea was awarded for his contributions to the safety program and the physical safety improvements around the armory. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

